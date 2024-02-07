Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stake Lessened by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 218,094 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

