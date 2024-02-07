Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.56 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $51.56 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00079004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00021550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,554,454,470 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,454,468 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

