Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.59 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $54.59 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

