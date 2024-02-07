Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $8,134.51 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,474.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00154984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.93 or 0.00541788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00283619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00165399 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,680,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

