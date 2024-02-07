Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0400

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $7,799.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,181.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00155231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.21 or 0.00543683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00292377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00166340 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,677,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

