Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 60,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $513.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

