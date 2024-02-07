W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 541 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $279,222,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,814. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

