W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 6,225 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,005,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. 1,505,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

