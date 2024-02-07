W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 776 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.16. 4,733,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.