W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.55. 1,103,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,441. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.