W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $6.44 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,334 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

