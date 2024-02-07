W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 105,140 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBND stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 16,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

