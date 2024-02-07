W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 3,258 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $72,843,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

