W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.84 and its 200-day moving average is $406.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.54 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

