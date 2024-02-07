W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 24 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCK traded up $10.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.98. 1,391,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,934. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

