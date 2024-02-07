Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,909. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

