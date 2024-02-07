Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $152.10. 6,251,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.07. The stock has a market cap of $287.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.