Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,341 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $20.20 on Wednesday, hitting $295.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.95.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

