Wade G W & Inc. Has $24.05 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. 5,769,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

