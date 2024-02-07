Wade G W & Inc. Has $26.81 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $34.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.06. 2,574,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $957.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $588.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.