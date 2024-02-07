Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 5.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 55,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Walker River Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
