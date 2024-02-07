Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. 26,829,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,471,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

