Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 395 ($4.95). 177,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 129,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.59. The company has a market cap of £305.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,590.91 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £342,101.50 ($428,859.85). Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

