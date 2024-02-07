Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 30,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 17,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

