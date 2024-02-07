William Andrew Macan Sells 5,385 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $18,255.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 433,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $29,390.76.

On Tuesday, December 19th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. FMR LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

