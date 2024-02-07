Worldcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $295.31 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $295.31 million and $51.94 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00005344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,995,197 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 123,795,322.93190765 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.2428145 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $44,532,664.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

