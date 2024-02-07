Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,880. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

