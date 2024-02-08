23,751 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $276,426,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after buying an additional 389,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.11. The stock had a trading volume of 478,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,614. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.