AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.79. 5,511,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,910. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

