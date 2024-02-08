Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.70). Approximately 20,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 55,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.71).

Access Intelligence Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £70.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2,775.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.24.

About Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

