Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $615.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,687. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

