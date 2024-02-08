Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.22

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 189329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Advantest Stock Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $902.25 million during the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Advantest Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

