AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

AECOM Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ACM traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $88.30. 57,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

