AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,015. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

