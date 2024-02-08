AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Feb 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a feb 24 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,621,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736,473. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 929.93 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

