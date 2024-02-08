AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. 88,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 126,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.15.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 10,764.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth $49,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.