Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,706. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

