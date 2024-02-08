Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $36.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00077874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,641,337 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.