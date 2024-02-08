Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 535,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 59,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,195,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000,000 after purchasing an additional 802,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $147.22. 18,220,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,735,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

