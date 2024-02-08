Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. Amcor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,949,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,814. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

