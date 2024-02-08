American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Shares Up 1.5%

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
American Restaurant Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,675.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,675.00.
American Restaurant Partners Company Profile
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
