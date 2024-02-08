AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $167.35. 96,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,829. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

