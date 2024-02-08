AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.75. 321,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in AMETEK by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $57,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.