Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.96. 15,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 18,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

