AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 7.7%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 384,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 358,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HKD. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

