Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 198,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 59,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNNR. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter worth $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the third quarter worth $269,000.

Andretti Acquisition Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

