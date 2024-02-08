AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.84

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $131.82, with a volume of 148219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

