Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.570 EPS.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

