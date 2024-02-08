Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.03.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 946,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

