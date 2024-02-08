ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.2%

ARCB traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 80,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,747. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 100.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

